Daisy Edgar-Jones struggles with self-doubt

Daisy Edgar-Jones is really self-critical of her work as an actor.

The 24-year-old actress found fame during the pandemic with the 2020 smash hit series Normal People and has followed it up with movies including Fresh and Where the Crawdads Sing, plus the miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven.

Despite being on a roll with her career, Daisy admitted to GQ U.K. that she is still riddled with self-doubt and often worries if she is the one letting the team down on a shoot.

"I'm just really self-critical and it's boring!" she said. "I'm trying not to be that way. When do you get to the stage of just being like, 'It is what it is?' When do you get to that point? I don't know... some people just seem to be able to do that. I'm a very needy actor, I think."

She went on to explain that her worries involve "letting people down. Being the reason something is bad. Or just not doing my best".

The British star admitted that she sometimes finds it difficult to cast her worries aside and be an actor uninhabited by such concerns.

"When you're an actor, you want to act in a really brave way, free of worry about that," Daisy stated. "The trick is not worrying - which I find so hard - if people like you or not. You're always, always looking for the bad comment. We're just wired that way."

Daisy doesn't watch herself back on the monitors during a shoot because it would freak her out, but she will check out her projects multiple times after they're released so she can learn about filmmaking.

Where the Crawdads Sing is in cinemas now.