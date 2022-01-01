Dave Chappelle makes unannounced appearance at Chris Rock and Kevin Hart's show

Dave Chappelle made a surprise appearance at Chris Rock and Kevin Hart’s New York show over the weekend.

The comedian appeared as an unannounced opening act for the pair at their 23 July performance at Madison Square Garden.

Dave reportedly walked onstage telling the crowd he “had to sneak" his way in. His ‘C’ logo was displayed on screen as the only hint he would be there.

He added: “Despite what you may have read about in the news, I’m okay, and I appreciate the support."

In May, the comedian was attacked at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, while earlier this month one of his shows was cancelled by a Minnesota venue amid the ongoing backlash over his jokes about the transgender community.

Dave’s opening set spanned 20 minutes, in which he spoke about the recent incident he was involved in and joked he hopes attacker Isaiah Lee gets monkeypox, saying, “Not that he should die, but his ass should itch for four to six weeks”.

Chris and Kevin then did their sets, before the three appeared together for a closing act.

Kevin took to Instagram afterwards, calling the event “by far the best moment of my career” and “the true definition of an ‘EPIC NIGHT’.

“I love my brothers more than words can explain. What we did to the Garden will never be done again… We made history last night!”

Dave also opened for fellow comedian John Mulaney in May as a surprise guest. According to Forbes, the move was met with criticism by fans due to Dave’s comments about the trans community.