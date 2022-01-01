Kate Moss explains decision to testify in Johnny Depp defamation trial

Kate Moss has disclosed the reason why she decided to testify in the Johnny Depp defamation trial against Amber Heard.

In May, the notoriously private British supermodel appeared in a Fairfax County, Virginia court via video link, where she denied the rumour that Depp had once pushed her down the stairs during an argument when they were dating between 1994 and 1998.

As part of an interview for BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Moss shared why she agreed to testify.

"I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth," she declared.

Moss did not offer any further comment on the case.

Following the case, a jury found Heard liable for defaming her ex-husband in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed and he was awarded more than $10 million (£8 million) in damages. The jury also found the Edward Scissorhands actor liable for defaming Heard with one statement made by his former lawyer and she was awarded $2 million (£1.6 million).

The Aquaman actress has filed an appeal.

Depp and Heard married in 2015 and split the following year.