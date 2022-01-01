Michelle Pfeiffer reacts to Britney Spears calling her 'a freaking God'

Michelle Pfeiffer revealed herself to be a "huge" Britney Spears fan as she responded to the singer calling her "a freaking God".

Britney recently gushed over the Batman Returns star's performance as Catwoman in an Instagram post, which caught the attention of Michelle herself.

Sharing a clip from the 1992 movie, Britney wrote: "Of course, @michellepfeifferofficial whom I've never met is the character... I don't think anyone can come even close to that scene alone!

"I know she has no idea who I am, but I just want to let her know a silly girl from the South has always thought she was a freaking God and I have so much respect for her it's kind of insane!!! Thank you for doing your craft in such a beautiful way."

In the comments section, Michelle replied: "Wow Britney! Thank you for the beautiful compliment - I'm a huge fan."