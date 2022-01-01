Keke Palmer shuts down Zendaya comparisons

Keke Palmer has clapped back at comparisons between her career and Zendaya's.

Keke, 28, is currently starring in Jordan Peele's hotly anticipated new movie Nope, a UFO-based sci-fi horror.

Over the weekend, a fan of Keke's took to Twitter to question the differences between the "mainstream popularity" between her and 25-year-old star Zendaya. The user called it "one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood", implying that Zendaya has benefitted from having a lighter skin tone than Keke.

The Twitter user flagged how both found success as child stars and each has an Emmy award, but many are seeing Nope as Keke's breakout role when in actual fact she's been a star for a long time.

On Sunday, the Akeelah and the Bee star responded to the comparisons.

"A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I'm the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I'm an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer," she tweeted.

"I've been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that's the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I've had a blessed career thus far, I couldn't ask for more but God continues to surprise me."