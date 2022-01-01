Lupita Nyong'o: Black Panther sequel has been therapeutic

Lupita Nyong'o says making 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has been "therapeutic" following the death of Chadwick Boseman.

The 39-year-old actress reprises her role as Nakia in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sequel and admits that making the flick has been a "powerful statement" following the tragic passing of Boseman - who played the lead role in the original film - in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.

Lupita told The Hollywood Reporter at San Diego Comic-Con: "To make this film against all odds is a powerful statement unto itself, and I am very proud that we did it.

"It was very therapeutic. It restored a sense of hope for me in making it, and I think we've expanded the world of Wakanda in ways that will blow people's minds – not just Wakanda in ways that will blow people's minds – not just Wakanda but the 'Black Panther' world. It's gonna blow people's minds, and I just cannot wait until it's not a secret anymore."

The film is set to be released in November and Lupita explained that Chadwick has never been far from the cast's thoughts during production.

The '12 Years a Slave' star said: "It's been a doozy of a few years for everybody.

"For us as a cast, having lost our king, Chadwick Boseman, that was a lot to process, and in many ways, we're still processing it. When you lose someone, I don't know when you stop missing them. And of course, we felt it so much, making this film without him."

Lupita remained tight-lipped when asked about a moment in the film's trailer that hints that somebody else will don the Black Panther suit.

She said: "Don't you just love a good secret?"