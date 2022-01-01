Bruce Campbell stunned by Marvel's success

Bruce Campbell is stunned by the continued success of Marvel.

The 64-year-old actor made a cameo appearance as Pizza Poppa in the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and is astounded by the studio's long run of success – but confessed that he wouldn't want to be in a Marvel movie because of the huge demands of the fanbase.

Speaking to Collider, Bruce said: "A Marvel movie is always tricky if you're in them, because you never know if you're going to still be in them. Like if I was Benedict Cumberbatch, I'd be nervous that I was going to be cut out of 'Doctor Strange', because it's a big storyline. It's really a miniseries, all of these movies. They're not individual movies."

The 'Evil Dead' star – who also had cameo roles in Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' trilogy – continued: "Because I was talking about it, there's a lot of exposition in 'Doctor Strange'. I mentioned that to someone, and they go, I needed every bit of it. And I never thought of it that way, because I didn't know the other 14 movies, the chronology. So I see how important it is to people.

"So people really, I mean, the fans of these Marvel movies, it's an army of people. If I tweet anything associated with it, like I should just wake up in the morning, go 'Marvel' with a picture of myself and people, they go crazy. Because there's so many fans of Marvel."

Bruce added: "The 'Evil Dead' movies have a good low, strong pulse of a fandom. But you know, they're small and humble. Marvel is massive. It's amazing. They've really sustained it for 20 years now, since Spidey, the original Spider-Man. It's a stunning run."