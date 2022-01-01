Paul Sorvino dies

Paul Sorvino has died at the age of 83.



The New York City native, known for playing Paulie Cicero in 1990 gangster movie Goodfellas and NYPD sergeant Phil Cerreta in TV series Law & Order, passed away on Monday.



Sorvino's representative, Roger Neal, reported that he died of natural causes.



The actor's wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, also confirmed the sad news on her Instagram page.



"I am completely devastated. The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken," she wrote.



Sorvino made his film debut in 1970's Where's Poppa? and played a supporting role in The Panic in Needle Park the following year.



In addition to appearing in Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas, the actor also landed roles in 1991's The Rocketeer, 1993's The Firm, and 1995's Nixon. His last movie part was as Uncle Carmine in 2021's The Birthday Cake.



Sorvino had three children, including actors Mira Sorvino and Michael Sorvino, from his first marriage to Lorraine Davis.



He was married to Vanessa Arico between 1991 and 1996, and tied the knot with political pundit Dee Dee Benkie in 2014.