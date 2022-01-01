Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi welcome first child together

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi have welcomed their first child together.



The model announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy, on Instagram on Monday by sharing photos of her labour and one snap of the newborn laying on her chest.



Detailing that she had an "all natural unmedicated home birth", the new mother called the process "the most humbling/ limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience".



After thanking her "team", Bre continued, "This experience has changed me forever and I couldn't of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner," referencing Nick.



"Daddy showed the f up for us... I couldn't of (sic) done it without you. I can't believe he's here," she wrote.



Bre has also made a vlog about her pregnancy and labour and it is now live on her YouTube channel.



In the comments underneath her post, Nick wrote, "You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!! Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted."



The baby boy is Nick's eighth child. He is already the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, two children with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa.



He also fathered a baby named Zen with Alyssa Scott but the tot tragically died aged five months in December 2021.