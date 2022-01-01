Kevin Feige open to Ryan Gosling playing Ghost Rider

Kevin Feige is open to the idea of Ryan Gosling playing Ghost Rider in a movie.

In a recent interview for MTV News, the La La Land actor revealed he is keen on portraying the Marvel Comics character in a project.

Reacting to the news at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios boss Feige said he would love to collaborate with the star.

"Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider... Gosling's unbelievable. Ryan is amazing... I'd love to find a place for him in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe)," he shared to an MTV News reporter, before referring to Gosling's upcoming Barbie movie, in which he plays Ken. "He's dressed up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than giant movies coming out that weekend. It's amazing."

Previously, Gosling was rumoured to be in the running to play superhero Nova in a movie, but he recently shut down the speculation.

"I don't know anything about Nova, if that's what you're going to ask me," he insisted.

Nicolas Cage played Ghost Rider in 2007's Ghost Rider and its 2012 sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.