Regé-Jean Page mistakenly announced as new Marvel star at Comic-Con

Regé-Jean Page was incorrectly announced as a new Marvel star at Comic-Con on Saturday.

After Marvel's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday night, the studio sent around a press release to journalists recapping all the details that had been revealed during the panel.

In the press release, it was revealed that the Bridgerton actor had joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, and after outlets began publishing the news, Marvel representatives swiftly issued a correction and stated that Page was not part of the cast.

However, the error has led many to speculate if Page's involvement with the show simply shouldn't have been announced in advance.

Secret Invasion, about a sect of shapeshifting aliens who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth, is due to be released in early 2023.

The six-part miniseries stars several returning MCU actors, including Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Ben Mendelsohn as his Captain Marvel character Talos, Martin Freeman as his Black Panther character Everett K. Ross, and long-running MCU star Don Cheadle as James 'Rhodey' Rhodes, aka War Machine.

It also features a bunch of Marvel newcomers including Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Page attended Comic-Con to promote his new movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, alongside Chris Pine, Hugh Grant and Michelle Rodriguez over the weekend.