Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's son needed respiratory support after birth

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's newborn son needed respiratory support after he was born.



The model announced on Instagram on Monday that she and Nick had welcomed their first child together and encouraged her followers to watch footage of the "all-natural unmedicated home birth" on her YouTube channel.



The 11-minute video documented Bre's attempts to naturally induce labour before Nick had to leave town for work, as well as her labour, the delivery and her family meeting the baby.



Her contractions began at 3pm on 27 June, and after a 10-hour labour, she gave birth to the boy at 1.28am on 28 June, with the newborn weighing eight pounds 10 ounces.



Alongside footage of the baby just after his arrival, Bre wrote, "Baby had a long crown caused by a nucal (sic) hand (hand up by ear) so he needed a little respiratory support from (midwife) Robyn... I noticed he wasn't crying... Finally baby cried, best sound I ever heard..."



The footage was followed by a lengthy message from Bre reflecting on the experience.



"This was the most limit pushing/painful moment yet completely empowering and beautiful," she wrote. "The intensity of birth takes over your whole body (and) I swear I was pushing so hard screaming & crying I started to break, I started doubting I could do it I kept saying why won't he come, get him out.



"At a certain point I had left my body I didn't remember a lot of my birth until my team sat with me to process my birth which I felt was soo healing and helpful. I cant (sic) thank them enough and my amazing partner who showed the f* up for us. We love you so much."



She then shared a clip of Nick holding the baby and calling him "Legendary" in the tot's nursery, which features a neon "Legendary Love" sign on the wall.



Legendary is Nick's eighth child overall. He is already the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, two children with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa. His son Zen tragically died aged five months in December.