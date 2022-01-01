Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings named permanent Jeopardy! hosts

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have reportedly been named as the permanent hosts of Jeopardy!



Editors at Deadline have reported that the presenters are finalising deals to continue splitting hosting duties into the show's 39th season.



Following the death of long-time host Alex Trebek in November 2020, The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim and former contestant Ken began sharing the gig.



According to Deadline's sources, the 46-year-old will have to juggle hosting the show with filming the third season of her Fox sitcom, Call Me Kat.



Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies told Variety in a June interview that he planned on keeping multiple hosts on the show.



"With all of our plans for Jeopardy! - which is more Jeopardy!, not less, more versions - we're going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience," he commented.