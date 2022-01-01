NEWS

Mila Kunis didn't approve of Ashton Kutcher's Vengeance moustache

Mila Kunis wasn't a fan of the moustache Ashton Kutcher grew for his role in Vengeance.

In B.J. Novak's new mystery-comedy, the That '70s Show actor decided his character, Quinten Sellers, needed to have facial hair.

"That was my nutty idea and I called B.J. I was like, 'Dude, here's what I'm thinking? If you tell me it's crazy, I'll shave this thing off. But I think this could be a thing,'" he recalled to People at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Monday. "And he was like, 'No, no, I like it.'"

However, Ashton conceded his wife Mila wasn't onboard with the look.

"Not so much. Less of a fan of moustache," the 44-year-old laughed.

Vengeance was written and directed by Novak, who also leads the film as a podcaster and journalist who travels from New York City to West Texas to investigate the death of a girl he was hooking up with.

His directorial debut also stars Boyd Holbrook, Dove Cameron, and Issa Rae, and is set to open in U.S. cinemas on 29 July.

