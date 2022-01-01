Joseph Quinn detained by US Immigration on way to talk show appearance

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn was detained at the airport by US immigration as he flew in for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



Recounting the incident on Monday night's episode, English actor Joseph detailed his run-in with the United States’s border force before arriving on the Tonight Show’s set.



“I very nearly didn’t make it,” he joked. “I was taken into, I guess what you could call it more of a dungeon. And I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, ‘What are you doing in the United States, sir?’



“I said, ‘I’m actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.’ And he didn’t believe me.”



A second officer arrived and recognised Joseph from Stranger Things, where he plays Dungeons and Dragons master Eddie Munson.



He continued: "(The second officer) looked over at him (the first officer), looked at me, and said: ‘Leave Eddie alone!’ And then said ‘It’s Eddie from Stranger Things!’ And he was like, ‘You’re Eddie Munson? Do you come back next season?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know,’ and he said, ‘You better,’ and gave me my passport.”