Jack Osbourne is a father-of-four

Jack Osbourne and Aree Gearhart have welcomed their first child together.

The reality TV star and interior designer took to social media on Wednesday to announce the arrival of baby Maple.

“I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne! Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs. Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy,” Jack wrote on his Instagram page alongside a photo of Maple in a cute bear onesie.

Aree added: “My soulmate, Maple Artemis Osbourne, came to us earth side on July 9, 2022 at 8:07pm. new level of love unlocked.”

Jack and Aree announced their engagement last December.

Little Maple is the TV personality’s fourth child.

He also shares daughters Pearl, 10, Andy, seven, and four-year-old Minnie with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.