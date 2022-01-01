Kevin Feige teases Deadpool 3 plans

Kevin Feige has hinted Marvel fans can expect 'Deadpool 3' to be a big trilogy event in a similar vein to 'Thor: Ragnarok' and 'Captain America: Civil War'.

The Marvel boss admitted it is still being decided how the hotly-anticipated movie, which will see Ryan Reynolds reprise his role as the titular antihero mercenary, can be "elevated".

He said: "How do we elevate it in the way we’ve been able to with 'Civil War', and 'Infinity War' and 'Ragnarok'?"

But Feige admitted his Marvel team were having much "fun" thinking about ideas for Reynolds' character.

He added to The Hollywood Reporter: "It’s very fun to be in the world of the Ryan Reynolds show."

His comments come after 'Deadpool 3' writer Rhett Reese recently insisted the movie won't be "Disney-fied" after the company's Fox acquisition in 2019, meaning they have taken over the film series after two successful outings.

Reese said: "It’s these [Disney] people and these people do things their way.

"And we were used to doing things our way, so there are differences, but I think the great part is that Marvel’s been incredibly supportive.

"They are gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool, you know? It’s not like any particular joke may be the one that they say, ‘You know, that’s too far,’ that could happen, but to this point, it’s been nothing but support.

"It’s been nothing but, ‘How can we help you?’ What from our universe would you like to use? How can we make your life easy? And we’re gonna let Deadpool be Deadpool. We’re not … this is not going to be the Disney-fied 'Deadpool.' "