Gwyneth Paltrow insists nepotism babies have to work 'twice as hard'

Gwyneth Paltrow has insisted the children of celebrities need to work "twice as hard" to prove themselves in Hollywood.

As part of a discussion with Hailey Bieber for her YouTube series Who's in my Bathroom?, the Oscar-winner, who is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and late producer/director Bruce Paltrow, offered up her take on whether "nepotism babies" have more advantages.

"As the child of someone, you get access other people don't have, so the playing field is not level in that way," she stated. "However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good."

Gwyneth went on to note that people born into famous families tend to face extra scrutiny from the public.

"People are ready to pull you down and say, 'You don't belong there,' or 'You are only there because of your dad or your mom,'" the Goop founder continued.

Elsewhere, Gwyneth assured Hailey - who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin - that having celebrity relatives "shouldn't limit" anyone's dreams.

"Nobody in the world, especially anyone who doesn't know you, shouldn't have a negative impact on your path or the decision that you make," she asserted.