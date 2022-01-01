Lamar Odom reacts to Khloé Kardashian's baby news

Lamar Odom has addressed the news that his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian is expecting a child via surrogate with her unfaithful ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.



It was announced earlier this month that the reality TV star is expecting her second child with her cheating ex, with her representative explaining that the baby was conceived in November, weeks before it was revealed Tristan had fathered a son with Maralee Nichols.



When asked for his opinion on the scandal by a reporter in Woodlands Hills, California this week, former basketball player Lamar joked that Khloé could have come to him for a baby.



"Well, are they gonna be together?" he asked the reporter, according to a video published by Page Six on Wednesday. "Oh, he got caught cheating again? And they're gonna have another baby? She could have hollered at me for that (laughs)."



The 38-year-old TV star, who shares four-year-old daughter True with Tristan, has yet to directly address her baby news publicly since it broke earlier this month.



"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," her representative confirmed in a statement at the time. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing."



Khloé split up with the sportsman following the scandal, the latest in a string of bombshells over the past few years.



She was married to Lamar between 2009 and 2016.