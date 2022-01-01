Dwayne Johnson: Black Adam will launch a new era for the DC Universe

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has revealed that 'Black Adam' will "usher in a new era" for the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

The 50-year-old actor will star as the titular antihero in the upcoming superhero blockbuster and revealed that the project will mark a change in the "hierarchy" for the DC Universe that has been hinted at in various trailers.

Speaking to Screen Rant at San Diego Comic-Con, Dwayne said: "That footage is a reflection of our tone. That footage is also a reflection of our director's vision, who wanted to create something that was different; who wanted to create a movie that was disruptive. But also he wanted to create a movie that would start the pendulum swing in the DC Universe.

"In addition to the hierarchy of power that I've been talking about, this pendulum swing (will) usher in a new era of the DC Universe. A new antihero era; a new era of tone, and a new era of story."

The Rock also revealed that he and the crew will take on board what the fans say in response to the movie to shape the future of the character.

The former WWE star said: "And also, it's this incredible opportunity that we have at Seven Bucks Productions for Black Adam's storytelling to build out the DC Universe with disruption and with respect. Listening to the fans, because they'll always guide you."

Johnson recently revealed that he is "100 per cent committed" to building a 'Black Adam' universe.

He said: "I am 100 per cent committed to not only 'Black Adam' but then expanding the 'Black Adam' universe, the DC universe.

"I am an optimist from the word, 'Go'. So, to me and to all of us up here, all universes exist in our heads. I will, we all will, work very hard to make sure we are honouring the mythology but also giving the fans what they want."