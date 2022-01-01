Ben Affleck to return as Batman in Aquaman sequel

Jason Momoa has revealed that Ben Affleck will be reprising his role as Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.



The actor revealed on Instagram on Thursday that he had been reunited with his Justice League co-star on the Aquaman 2 set and they will be playing Bruce Wayne/Batman and Arthur Curry/Aquaman alongside each other once again.



In the caption, he revealed that the news of Affleck's return was ruined by a group on the Warner Bros. studio tour spotting him outside the sound stage.



"REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j," he wrote alongside snaps of him and Affleck in a production office.



Momoa also shared a video of the people on the studio tour after they seemingly saw Affleck coming out of his trailer.



"Well, it's not a f**king secret anymore, is it? That's what happens, Warner Bros., when you walk out of your set and there's our fans," he joked.



As the cart pulled away, Momoa laughed and said, "Well, we tried to keep it a secret," before entering Affleck's trailer and saying, "Sorry bro". Affleck appeared to be busy on the phone so Momoa left the trailer, heartily laughing and joking, "Whoops!"



Filming on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, directed by James Wan, originally wrapped in January, so Momoa's post reveals that the movie is undergoing additional photography or reshoots ahead of its March 2023 release date.



Affleck initially played Batman in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League. He is also confirmed to appear as the character once again in The Flash, which is due to be released in June 2023.



He was originally slated to direct and star in a standalone Batman movie but he pulled out and was replaced by Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson. A sequel to The Batman is already in the works with Pattinson in the lead role.