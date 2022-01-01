Nicki Minaj announces six-part documentary series

Nicki Minaj surprised fans by releasing a trailer for a six-part documentary series on Thursday.

The Starships rapper announced the project, which will cover her life and career, by unexpectedly dropping the trailer on Twitter.

"Coming SOON!!!! The #NickiDocumentary you didn't know you needed. Love you so much," she wrote in the caption.

Going into more detail on Instagram, the rap star teased that the documentary, titled Nicki, is unlike anything fans have seen before and explained that she is still deciding where to distribute the series.

"Coming out SOONER THANK YOU THINK," she began. "I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work. As I decide on a home for this project, I can't help but reflect on what I'm including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it's scary. It's like NOTHING you've seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support. (heart emojis) @bronstudios."

According to the trailer, Nicki will depict the early beginnings of her career and her rise in the music industry, which she calls "not a loving and supportive place", and will candidly chronicle both her highs and lows.

The trailer ends with Nicki declaring to a cheering crowd: "There's one thing they can't do. And that's be the queen of hip-hop."

The series has been produced by Bron Studios. A release date has yet to be announced.