Matt Smith praises 'sensational' casting of Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who

Former Doctor Who Matt Smith has heaped praise on the upcoming Time Lord Ncuti Gatwa.



The actor, who played the 11th Doctor in the long-running sci-fi show, has expressed his approval of the Sex Education star playing the 14th Doctor.



"I think it's the most sensational bit of casting. What an actor - he's brilliant in Sex Education," Matt told Variety. "I think he's got something 'other' that that part really needs.



"I think (showrunner) Russell (T Davies) has such a sense of the show as well, and I'm really, really excited to see where Doctor Who is going... I love Doctor Who, it's forever in my heart."



The Last Night in Soho star also revealed that he and Ncuti had "talked via WhatsApp" but haven't met in person since the actor was announced as the show's next lead back in May.



Ncuti, the first Black actor to play Doctor Who, is taking over from Jodie Whittaker, who has played the Time Lord since 2017. Her final episode will air in the autumn.



Matt, who played the Doctor between 2010 and 2013, made the comments at the Los Angeles premiere of House of Dragon, the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series. He portrays Prince Daemon Targaryen alongside Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans and Olivia Cooke. The show will debut on 21 August.