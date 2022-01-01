Keke Palmer wants to carve out more personal time in her thirties

Keke Palmer hopes to carve out more personal time for herself in her thirties.



The Nope actress, who turns 29 in August, explained to U.S. Glamour magazine that she wants to spend more time with her friends and family in her thirties after putting her career first for many years.



"In my thirties, I want personal time. Personal life, family, friends, being with my nieces and nephew, all that fun stuff," she shared. "I've sacrificed in my early years, and I don't regret any of that, but I'm moving into a space where I know I don't have to only exist for others."



The Akeelah and the Bee actress, who launched her career as a child in 2004, explained that she was laser-focused on acting as a youngster but eventually realised many years later that she wants more balance between her personal and professional lives.



"As a kid, it was the only thing I cared about doing. As I got older, I developed other wants and dreams," Keke said. "Things that don't necessarily connect solely to a career - being there for my nieces and nephew the day they're born, going to family reunions, or having my own family one day. So I've continuously tried to learn how to continue to grow and balance my relationship with my love for my career or my passion in the arts and who I am outside of that as a person."