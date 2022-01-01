Colin Farrell wants to star in The Batman sequel

Colin Farrell would love to star in a sequel to 'The Batman'.

The 46-year-old actor portrayed mobster Oswald 'Oz' Cobblepot aka the Penguin opposite Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader and while he will start work on a standalone HBO Max series about his character next year, he'd also love to be back on the big screen in the main saga because he had such a great time filming the first movie.

Asked if he'd been open to joining Robert and director Matt Reeves on a sequel, he told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Oh my god, you kidding me?! It's so much fun, are you joking [with] me? I've been around the block man. That was an easy sport, I mean ... it was a joy.

"Matt's up to his b*******, you know, hovering over the keyboard and just planning the story because he's just so meticulous.

"He's so obsessive about what he does, but he's all over [HBO Max's] The Penguin [series] as well. I mean, he's not gonna direct it but he's all over the structure of the scripts and who's gonna direct them. And so, it's exciting."

Colin insisted he couldn't have made the Penguin who he is was without the incredible work of make-up artist and prosthetics designer Michael Marino.

He said: "I was hidden beneath Mike Marino's work. Mike Marino's such a genius -- what he did, what he created. I've never had less ownership about a part I played than I have over [Oz]. I really can't. It's 50-50, maybe 49-51 in his favour."

Matt teased in April that he was working on a follow-up to the DC blockbuster.

He said: "Thank you all for your tremendous support for 'The Batman'. We couldn't have gotten here without the faith and enthusiasm of all your teams around the world.

"I'm excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter."