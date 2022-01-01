Jodie Sweetin weds

Jodie Sweetin married Mescal Wasilewski in Malibu, California over the weekend.



The actress and clinical social worker tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Saturday evening, with her two daughters from previous relationships, Zoie, 14, and Beatrix, 11, stood right by her side.



Jodie's Fuller House co-stars - John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, and Andrea Barber - were also among the guests.



The star wore a white lace gown with lace detailing from Lili Bridals, while her new husband sported a smart navy blue suit.



"I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me," she told People. "And I couldn't be more grateful."



Following the nuptials, Jodie and Mescal opted for a relaxed reception, with tacos and guacamole on the menu, as well as cake bites for dessert.



"I didn't want it to be fussy," she continued. "The look is very organic and natural. It's just about good food and good friends - and twinkle lights!"



Jodie and Mescal started dating in 2017 and got engaged in January.



Previously, the 40-year-old was married to Shaun Holguin from 2002 to 2006, and to Cory Herpin from 2007 to 2008.



The Los Angeles native was also briefly wed to Morty Coyle in 2012.