Alan Alda pays tribute to MASH producer Burt Metcalfe

Alan Alda has paid tribute to the late Burt Metcalfe, his longtime producer on MASH.



The noted television producer passed away on 27 July at the age of 87, and Alda, who became a household name after playing Hawkeye Pierce in the war comedy series, penned a heartfelt message for Metcalfe - who worked on all 11 seasons of MASH.



“Burt Metcalfe is gone now. We all loved him,” Alda wrote on Twitter. “If you enjoyed MASH it was in large part because of Burt. He was a producer on every season and ran the show for 7 years.”



Metcalfe acted as MASH showrunner for the series’s last six seasons. The show wrapped in 1983 after nearly 11 years on the air.



Alda, 86, continued in his tweet: “We were very close. We wrote together, directed together and inspired each other. He was such a good person.”