Selena Gomez set to produce Working Girl reboot

Selena Gomez is reportedly set to produce a reboot of the classic film Working Girl.

According to Deadline, the singer/actress is in "final negotiations" to develop the project in partnership with executives at 20th Century Studios.

Sources also told editors at the outlet that screenwriter Ilana Peña is working on the script, with the movie "likely premiere on Hulu".

Representatives for Gomez and the film company have not yet commented on the report.

Directed by Mike Nichols, the 1988 movie follows an ambitious secretary from Staten Island named Tess McGill, played by Melanie Griffith, who takes over her boss's role while she is recovering from an injury. But when Tess discovers her boss has presented one of her ideas to a client, and attempted to take credit, she decides to fight back.

Working Girl also featured appearances from Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin, and Joan Cusack.

Upon release, the film was a critical success and garnered a worldwide total of $103 million at the worldwide box office. It was also nominated for six Academy Awards.

Gomez has a very busy filming schedule. Most recently, she played Mabel Mora in season two of the TV series Only Murders in the Building and is in the pre-production phase of In the Shadow of the Mountain.