Dev Patel broke up a knife fight in Australia, a representative for the actor has confirmed.



In a statement to Variety, a spokesperson for the Slumdog Millionaire star confirmed reports that the actor had been on the scene when a knife fight broke out in Adelaide, and had intervened in the situation.



On Monday, 7News reported that a man and woman were fighting in a convenience store in the Australian city when the woman stabbed the man in the chest. The man is expected to survive.



“We can confirm that last night, in Adelaide, Dev Patel and his friends witnessed a violent altercation that was already in progress outside of a convenience store,” Patel’s spokesperson told Variety. “Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight. The group was thankfully successful in doing so and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”



The statement stressed, “there are no heroes in this situation and sadly this specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalised members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve… The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.”



Reports that Patel has permanently relocated to Adelaide with his girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey, who comes from Adelaide, have not been confirmed.