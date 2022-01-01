Selena Gomez in final talks to produce Working Girl reboot

Selena Gomez is in talks to produce a reboot of the 1980s rom-com classic 'Working Girl'.

According to Deadline, the 'Only Murders in the Building' star is in final negotiations to revive the 1988 Mike Nichols flick, which starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver.

The critically-acclaimed blockbuster told the tale of Tess McGill (Melanie Griffith), a secretary whose idea is stolen by her boss, only for her to steal it back by pretending she has her boss' job.

The screenplay is being adapted by Ilana Pena, who is known for her work on Disney+'s 'Diary of a Future President'.

It's reported that the reboot could be released on Hulu.

At the time of writing, there is no director attached or cast.

It's not known if the 30-year-old singer-and-actress will have a role in the film as well as producing.

Selena started her career on kids TV series 'Barney and Friends' before starring in Disney's 'Wizards of Waverly Place' and she recently admitted it was "frustrating" when she later attempted to move into grown-up acting roles.

She said: "I felt like it was very difficult for people to take me seriously. I have slowly pushed through that, and I'm really glad, but it was very frustrating. I felt like a joke, you know?"

Selena made the move from child star after 'Wizards of Waverly Place' ended in 2012 and one of her first breakout roles was in crime drama 'Spring Breakers' opposite another former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens.

She has since been able to carve out a career for herself post-Disney and her most recent project is Hulu TV series 'Only Murders In The Building', in which she plays Mabel Mora.

Selena also previously served as executive producer of the Netflix teen drama '13 Reasons Why'.