John Boyega shuts down rumours he's joining Marvel Cinematic Universe

John Boyega dismissed reports that he is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new interview.



In a chat with Men’s Health, English actor Boyega responded to rumours that he secretly filmed a cameo for an upcoming project set in the MCU.



The rumours, started by the blog Giant Freakin Robot, were fuelled by his statements in a 2021 appearance on radio show Fresh Air With Terry Gross, in which he praised Marvel for its work on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.



When asked whether he is working on a Marvel movie, John stated: “That’s not in the vision for me now.



“I want to do nuanced things.?.?.?.?I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe.”



The 30-year-old star can next be seen in historical epic The Woman King, opposite Viola Davis.