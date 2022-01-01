Michael Keaton: 'I've never got to the end of a superhero movie'

Batman actor Michael Keaton has never finished watching a superhero flick, despite starring in numerous ones himself.



The star spoke to Variety about his upcoming role as Batman in The Flash, reprising the role from Tim Burton's Batman in 1989 and 1992’s Batman Returns.



During the interview, Michael admitted that despite having participated in multiple superhero movies, also including Spider-Man: Homecoming, he has never seen one from beginning to end.



“I know people don’t believe this, that I’ve never seen an entire version of any of those movies - any Marvel movie, any other,” he confessed. “And I don’t say that I don’t watch that because I’m highbrow - trust me! It’s not that.



“It’s just that there’s very little things I watch. I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other s**t to do!”



The Flash, starring Ezra Miller in the title role, is scheduled for release in June 2023. Former Batman Ben Affleck also appears.



Michael had also reprised his Caped Crusader for the Batgirl movie, but Warner Bros. has announced the completed film has been shelved indefinitely.