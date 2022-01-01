Jennifer Coolidge 'got a lot of sexual action' after starring in American Pie

Jennifer Coolidge has revealed she "got a lot of sexual action" after starring in the 1999 movie American Pie.



In a video interview for Variety, The White Lotus actress was asked about what it was like to play Jeanine "Stifler's Mom" Stifler in the film series, which also featured Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Alyson Hannigan, Seann William Scott, and Eugene Levy.



Accordingly, Jennifer shared that the experience greatly benefitted her sex life.



"I got a lot of play at being a MILF (Mother I'd Like to F**k) and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie," she divulged. "There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with."



Elsewhere in the chat, Jennifer was questioned about the film quote that fans repeat to her the most.



Without missing a beat, the star noted it was a memorable line that she says as Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle in 2003's Legally Blonde 2 to Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods: "You look like the Fourth of July! Makes me want a hotdog real bad!"



"All day long and all night. So many people say it on the plane, for f**k's sake," the 60-year-old sighed. "It's exhausting this hotdog story. I have to go with it. I go, 'Oh my God, you sound just like me when you say that.'"