Sarah Paulson uncertain of future with American Horror Story

Sarah Paulson is not sure about her future with American Horror Story.



The People v. O.J. Simpson actress has been a staple in Ryan Murphy's long-running anthology series, with her appearing in all of the 10 seasons except for 2019's 1984.



However, in an interview with Variety, Paulson admitted it might be time for somebody new to take her place.



"It's not that I'm not open to it. I'm always open to it, but I feel like I've been doing it for a long time, and people might start getting sick of me in that world," she explained. "Let someone else scream and run and cry for a second. Other people can do that too! Also, my nervous system. There was a time when I was younger when I was like, 'I can do this all night. I love it!' Now I'm like, 'Momma's tired!'"



Paulson made her debut with American Horror Story in the first season, 2011's Murder House, and appeared in the most recent series, Double Feature.



Last year, she revealed on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast that she wasn't happy about doing the Roanoke season in 2016.



"I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do," she admitted. "I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story."



It was confirmed earlier this week that the show will continue with an 11th season later this year.