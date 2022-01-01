Zosia Mamet added to Madame Web cast

Zosia Mamet has boarded 'Madame Web'.

The 'Girls' star has landed a mystery role in Sony Pictures' Marvel movie based on the comic book character of the same name, Deadline reports.

The casting of 'Flight Attendant' star Zosia comes after Adam Scott was added to the stellar ensmble.

He joins Dakota Johnson – who will play the lead role in the flick - with Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts and Tahar Rahim also forming the cast. Scott's part in the film is also yet to be revealed.

S.J. Clarkson is directing the movie from a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

In the comics, Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman connected to a life-support system that resembles a spider's web. Due to her age and health, Madame Web never actively fought any villains.

Insiders have stressed that the project could become something else and the character has been compared to the superhero Doctor Strange – who is played by Benedict Cumberbatch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Breakout 'Euphoria' star Sydney previously gushed that it was a dream come true to land a part in a Marvel flick.

She said: "Oh, my goodness. I grew up watching Marvel movies and superheroes are just the coolest thing ever. So, I just dreamt of being able to be a part of something bigger than life itself. And that's what I feel like I'm getting to be a part of with Madame Web."