Louisa Jacobson 'constantly' compared to mom Meryl Streep

Louisa Jacobson says being compared to her mother Meryl Streep has been a "constant" part of her life.

The 'Gilded Age' actress is the youngest child of the screen legend and her husband Don Gummer but the 31-year-old star insisted she tries to ignore the comments that she has only landed work due to nepotism.

She said: "It's going to be a constant thing throughout my life. It has been since I can remember - this issue of 'Do I deserve what I have?' But I think about Jane Fonda and how she made a name for herself. And there's been plenty of other people who've been able to carve their own path - like Sofia Coppola. I think it just takes time and not reading Twitter and just focusing on what I want to achieve as an artist."

And Louisa believes maintaining a "thick skin" is vital for a successful career in acting.

She added to Britain's Tatler magazine: "This profession requires you to be thick-skinned when it comes to that online stuff and really thin-skinned when it comes to being on set and being permeable to other people's emotions.

"I feel I'm very careful about decisions in my life because I've been able to watch my older siblings [actresses Mamie and Grace Gummer and musician and actor Henry Gummer] do what they do... I think a lot of people put pressure on themselves to be good at what they do, particularly when you are following such a prolific parent."

Louisa met her actor boyfriend Jonathan Higginbotham at the Yale School of Drama and revealed she loves being with someone who understands the demands of her career.

She said: "It's great in a way. We share this strange career together and can complain about the same things. He knows so deeply what it is that I do. [But] it's always a tricky thing to navigate the different stages of one's career. The imbalances that might exist during one time will flip and go the other way at another time. You just have to go with the flow and be really supportive of one another."