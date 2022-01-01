Joey King used to get burned out by packed work schedule

Joey King has reflected on how she used to battle burnout due to her busy work schedule.

The actress has had a hectic few years, having starred in 2018's The Kissing Booth and its two sequels, as well as the crime drama series The Act, and new movie, Bullet Train.

In an interview for the August 2022 issue of Allure magazine, Joey admitted she was a bit of a workaholic.

"A couple of years ago, I was more addicted to being busy. I feel like I burnt myself out sometimes," she told the publication. "Now I'm being a little bit more picky, which I'm really lucky to be able to do."

Joey went on to explain that she wants to switch up the acting roles she takes on in order to avoid becoming pigeonholed.

"I like to keep myself on my toes. I don't want to keep doing what people are expecting of me. If you want it out of me, it makes me wonder if I should go a different route," the 23-year-old continued.

But in addition to her Hollywood projects, Joey is also planning her wedding to fiancé Steven Piet. The couple got engaged in February, and while no date for the nuptials has been set, the star is opting for a "really pretty" theme.