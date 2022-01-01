Aaron Taylor-Johnson reveals Brad Pitt has list of stars he won't work with

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has let slip that his Bullet Train co-star Brad Pitt keeps a list of actors he won’t work with.



While speaking at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, English star Aaron dished on what it was like working with Brad on the new movie.



Calling 58-year-old Brad a “humble and gracious human being”, Aaron couldn't hide his admiration for his co-star.



“He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time," the 32-year-old enthused, before adding: "You work with many actors and after a while, you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.' Brad has this list too: the ‘good’ list and the ‘s**t’ list.”



Aaron did not specify which stars are on the lists.



In Bullet Train, Brad and Aaron portray rival assassins stuck together on a high-speed train. The feature also stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King and Brian Tyree Henry.