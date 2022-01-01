Jessica Chastain meets with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine

Jessica Chastain had a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Sunday.



The Oscar-winning actress made a trip to the war-torn country over the weekend and visited the capital's Okhmatdyt children's hospital before heading to Zelenskyy's office for a meeting.



Zelenskyy posted a picture of them posing in his office and another candid snap of them deep in discussion on his official Telegram account.



"American actress Jessica Chastain is in Ukraine today. For us, such visits of famous people are extremely valuable. Thanks to this, the world will hear, know and understand the truth about what is happening in our country even more. Thanks for the support!" he wrote in the caption.



Chastain follows in the footsteps of Hollywood stars Sean Penn, Angelina Jolie and Ben Stiller, who have visited the country since Russia's invasion in February.



According to Variety, Zelenskyy revealed that he and Chastain are preparing "an important humanitarian event" in his daily address to the Ukrainian people.



"American actress Jessica Chastain arrived in Kyiv today. She visited Okhmatdyt and saw with her own eyes the consequences of the Russian occupation in Irpin, Kyiv region," he said. "Her story about our war will definitely be heard. We are preparing an important humanitarian event. And I am grateful to all friends of Ukraine abroad and to everyone who helps expand our ties in the world. We are doing everything to win, everything to protect our country."



Chastain has yet to address her visit on social media.