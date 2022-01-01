Ezra Miller charged with burglary for alleged alcohol theft in Vermont

Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary for allegedly stealing alcohol in Vermont.

According to a press release issued by the Vermont State Police, the Justice League star, who uses they/them pronouns, has been accused of stealing alcohol from a Vermont residence.

Miller allegedly broke into a Stamford home in May and took "several bottles of alcohol" while the residents were out. Following an investigation, which involved surveillance footage and statements, the police had "probable cause" to charge Miller.

The police revealed that Miller, 29, was ultimately found on Sunday and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 26 September for arraignment on the burglary charge.

This marks the latest legal action against the embattled actor, who has been hitting headlines for several months this year over his alleged behaviour.

In June, Miller was accused of grooming a teenager and of housing a mother and her three young children in their Vermont farmhouse.

They were also arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and second-degree assault in March and April, with the local police revealing Miller was the subject of 10 calls to the force during their stay in Hilo.

Despite all his legal problems, Miller's standalone The Flash movie, in which he plays the title character, is still on track to be released in June 2023.