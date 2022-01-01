Jacob Elordi almost quit acting after The Kissing Booth fame

Jacob Elordi contemplated quitting acting after finding fame in the 2018 movie The Kissing Booth.



In an interview for the September 2022 issue of GQ, the Australian actor reflected on how he became overwhelmed by the attention he received after starring as Noah Flynn in the teen romantic comedy opposite Joey King.



“(It) might sound quite sensitive and dramatic, but I am sensitive and I’m very dramatic. I hated being a character to the public. I felt so far from myself,” he commented of almost leaving Hollywood. “It felt like, all of a sudden, I was a poster. Like I was a billboard. It felt like it was for sale. Then my brain went through the f**king wringer. Like, I wasn’t sure if I was genuine. It really skews your view. It creates a very paranoid way of living.”



Despite his uncertainty, Jacob signed on to appear in two sequels to The Kissing Booth, which were released in 2020 and 2021.



Elsewhere in the conversation, the star also revealed that he was sleeping in his car before he landed the role of Nate Jacobs in the hit HBO series, Euphoria.



“I wasn’t booking jobs… I think I had - I don’t know, $400 or $800 left in my bank account - and Euphoria was my last audition before I went home for a little while to make some money and recuperate,” the 25-year-old recounted.



Jacob is currently working on Emerald Fennell’s upcoming thriller, Saltburn.