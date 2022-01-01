Bethenny Frankel blasts Kim Kardashian's skincare line for being impractical

Bethenny Frankel's review of Kim Kardashian’s skincare line SKKN BY KIM is in - and it's not good.



In her TikTok review, Bethenny sampled two products from the range: the egg-shaped eye cream and the exfoliator. She summarised the products as “impractical at best” and “somewhat overpriced”.



Calling the $75 (£62) egg-shaped eye cream “bulbous”, Bethenny complained of the packaging, “I don’t understand it, because it doesn’t stack.



“I don’t have a circular house or medicine cabinet. It doesn’t even have a flat bottom, so it’s effectively like an egg.”



The former Real Housewives of New York City star then compared the $55 (£45) exfoliator to a Rubik’s Cube, referencing the drugstore brand Wet N Wild’s packaging designs.



On the size of the exfoliator, Bethenny queried, “How are you going to travel with this?



“You have to be a billionaire to use this product, because if you don’t have a private plane, how are you travelling with this? It’s just not practical.”



She did share some compliments for the eye cream, calling it a “luxurious product” with a “melted butter consistency”. However, she asserted that it “isn’t super rich”.



Bethenny concluded her review: “Is it worth the money they’re charging? Unlikely.”