George R. R. Martin was 'out of the loop' by Game of Thrones finale

Author George R. R. Martin was hands-off for the Game of Thrones finale.

Speaking to The New York Times, the writer, whose popular fantasy novels inspired the epic series, addressed the eighth and final season - which many fans were unhappy with.

Martin's book series A Song of Ice and Fire still has two novels yet to be released but the television series continued - and concluded - the story before he did.

The ending that Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D. B. Weiss came to was criticised by viewers, receiving a less than 50 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“By season five and six, and certainly seven and eight, I was pretty much out of the loop," Martin said. “(Why?) I don’t know - you have to ask Dan (Weiss) and David (Benioff).”

While he is yet to set a release date for the final two books, The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, Martin told the publication that his ending “will be very different” to the show’s.

The author also acknowledged that he is more involved in the Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon, set to premiere on 21 August. In a previous interview with The Independent, he compared House of the Dragon to the upcoming Tolkien series The Rings of Power, saying, “I hope both shows succeed. I’m competitive enough. I hope we succeed more.”