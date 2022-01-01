Tiffany Haddish once turned down $10 million for a social media post

Tiffany Haddish once rejected a $10 million (£8.2 million) offer for an endorsement post on social media.

In an interview for the September 2022 issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, the Girls Trip actress revealed that she is very careful about the projects and companies she aligns herself with.

"I've turned down, s**t, I've turned down $10 million just to do a post because it didn't represent my brand," she said. "I turned down $10 million because my soul is worth more than that to me. My spirit, my integrity, how I want to be able to look at myself in the mirror every day...I'd rather be flat broke than get money to do something that makes me feel like s**t."

Tiffany takes a similar approach to her acting career and only takes on roles that have a great cast and crew.

"What I've noticed lately, though, is that casting has been coming to me first. So I've learned how to fight better too. Because it's a battle getting the people that you want, because everybody still looks at you as talent, when they fail to realise I've produced things, got nominated for awards, won trophies," the 42-year-old continued. "I kind of know what I'm doing. Give me an opportunity to make you richer, sir. I might not know how to keep a man, but I know how to make some money."