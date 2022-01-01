Kaley Cuoco staged intervention for herself amid divorce

Kaley Cuoco has revealed she once staged an intervention for herself while going through her divorce from Karl Cook.

The Big Bang Theory actress gathered her The Flight Attendant producers together for a meeting one month into production on season two of the TV show and confessed she needed help during her "super dark time".

"One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer - all my producers were in there. And I said, 'I need help.' It was interesting to say that out loud. And to have everyone be like, 'Yes, we want to help!' I'm a working woman, and so independent, and I really take pride in being able to do everything. Well, this time, I literally couldn't," she said in an interview with Variety.

When asked what provoked the intervention, Kaley explained that she was dealing with heartbreak in her personal life while playing a depressed character on the show and it all became too much.

"Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time. I just didn't know how to deal with it," she shared. "I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character was so depressed that it wasn't helping me! I was really, really, really struggling. A lot of tears."

The 36-year-old revealed shooting season two was "the loneliest I’ve ever felt" and while she isn't used to expressing vulnerable feelings, Kaley said that she wanted people to know that "things aren’t always so perfect".

Kaley and Karl announced their separation in September 2021 after three years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in June.

She is now dating Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey.