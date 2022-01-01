Anne Heche's family reveal she is 'not expected to survive' car crash

Anne Heche's family has announced that the actress is "not expected to survive" her fiery car crash.

The Donnie Brasco actress crashed her car into a house in Mar Vista, Los Angeles and the vehicle and property became engulfed in flames last Friday. She was rushed to hospital to be treated for her injuries and it was revealed on Monday that she had been in a coma ever since the incident.

A representative for the 53-year-old's family released a statement to multiple outlets on Thursday announcing that Heche suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury", which is caused by a lack of oxygen to the brain, and is currently on life support.

"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," the statement reads. "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive."

The family explained that it has "long been her choice" to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support while it is determined "if any are viable".

"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit," the statement concluded. "More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work - especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

Los Angeles police announced on Thursday that Heche had drugs in her system at the time of the collision and is under investigation for driving under the influence. Preliminary testing on a sample of her blood "revealed the presence of drugs" and further testing will be conducted to determine the specific drugs.

"The case is being investigated as felony DUI traffic collision," the statement said, explaining that it is a felony due to a woman being in the property at the time of the crash. The woman, who has been identified as Lynne Mishele, survived the incident.