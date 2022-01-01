Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci and Brian Cox board The Electric State

Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, Brian Cox and more have boarded 'The Electric State'.

The cast of the hotly-anticipated science-fiction movie from Anthony and Joe Russo just grew even bigger, with the iconic Malaysian actress, 'Devil Wears Prada' star and 'Succession' actor, respectively, among the new additions.

According to Deadline, Brian and 'Venom' Jenny Slate will voice CGI characters in the flick.

'Seinfeld' star Jason Alexander is also part of the ensemble.

Filming is due to commence later this year.

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt were the first names attached to star in the motion picture.

'The Electric State' is based on Simon Stalenhag's illustrated novel of the same name. It is set in an alternative future and tells the story of a teenager (Brown), who sets out with a robot to find her missing brother.

The Russo siblings said in a statement: "We're thrilled to have this deal with Universal who has committed to a theatrical release of 'Electric State.' This is incredible news for us as filmmakers, and for audiences around the world who want an opportunity to experience films in theatres again. This is also a positive sign that, as vaccines become available, the theatrical market is returning."

It follows the pair's big-budget spy film for Netflix, 'The Gray Man', starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

And the brothers recently revealed the film launched a franchise.

Joe said: "What we're doing on 'Gray Man' that's different [is] … we're not gonna answer every question in the first movie. This is being conceived as a series of films, and again, potentially branching out, we could follow other characters, but we're not gonna answer every question in the movie.

"So you're gonna finish the movie, [and] have a complete story, but you're still gonna have questions about the wider universe. And I think that's one way to break the model a little bit, is to not give the audience everything in one film. Don't have a close-ended narrative. Have an open-ended narrative that's [like] a chapter in a book.”

The action thriller follows a former CIA operative turned freelance assassin named Court Gentry (Gosling) - who is also known as the Gray Man - who is hunted across the globe by his former CIA cohort Lloyd Hansen (Evans).