Hilary Duff reveals baby daughter has hand, foot and mouth disease

Hilary Duff has revealed that her 16-month-old daughter is suffering from hand, foot and mouth disease.

The Lizzie McGuire actress explained in a video on her Instagram Stories that she was struggling to be at work on How I Met Your Father this week knowing that Mae is at home with the infection, which causes mouth ulcers plus spots and blisters on the hands and feet.

"None of my other kids have ever had hand, foot, mouth, so I've never seen it before and that looks awful," Hilary said, explaining that she hasn't been able to look after Mae because she has to work.

"I love my job so much but this is just a little shoutout to working parents who have to leave their kids in times that don't feel natural, and it kind of goes against everything in your body to not be with them in times like that," she added.

The 34-year-old admitted she was feeling sorry for herself and it felt weird not looking after her poorly child.

"I know I'm doing a good job in working hard for my family," Hilary stated. "But poor little baby! All of this feels so weird, to not be with her."

The actress shares Mae and her three-year-old daughter Banks with husband Matthew Koma, while she also has 10-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is a common childhood infection and usually gets better on its own in seven to 10 days.