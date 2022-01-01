Alec Baldwin Rust movie shooting probe finishes forensic reporting stage

The investigation into the fatal shooting on the set of Rust has finished its forensic reporting stage.

In October last year, Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene for Rust in New Mexico when his prop weapon discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Almost ten months into the investigation, Santa Fe County Sheriff's investigators have revealed they received the FBI's completed forensic reports on 2 August. The reports have been sent to the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI) for review.

"The OMI had advised the Sheriff's Office that they required these forensic reports to finalize their investigation," a statement from the Sheriff's Office reads, reports Deadline.

The Santa Fe County Sheriffs are still working with the Suffolk County Police Department in New York and the First Judicial District Attorney's Office to obtain and process Baldwin's phone records. Once the files from the OMI and Baldwin's phone records have been reviewed, the Santa Fe District Attorney will receive the final case file for charging decisions.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said, "The District Attorney's office has been working with Suffolk County PD and Baldwin's lawyer to acquire the phone records. Once Suffolk County PD completes its agency assist and sends those records to New Mexico law enforcement, our detectives will need to then thoroughly review those phone records for evidentiary purposes."

Baldwin said back in March that he feels "very hopeful" that he won't be held criminally responsible for the fatal shooting.