Karl Urban says Thor: Ragnarok role was a no-brainer

Karl Urban says agreeing to play Skurge in 'Thor: Ragnarok' was a no-brainer.

The 50-year-old actor was asked by his fellow Kiwi pal Taika Waititi if he'd be up for portraying the Asgardian warrior in the 2017 Marvel blockbuster - which stars Chris Hemsworth in the titular role - and it was an offer he couldn't refuse.

He told GQ: “I really just got a call from Taika out of the blue saying, 'Hey, do you wanna come and play? I’ve got this cool role of Skurge. You’d be working with Cate Blanchett.' I’m like, sign me up. I don’t need to read anything. It was fantastic. I remember turning up to work one day on set and there’s Sam Neil, [Sir]Anthony Hopkins, and just sitting around. And that, to me, was one of my favourite days. When you’re sitting around with Tony Hopkins and Sam Neil shooting the s***. Sam Neil was probably one of the actors that had really inspired me to be an actor. Coming from New Zealand, getting into an international career. And same with Anthony Hopkins."

Taika returned to helm the latest movie in the series, 'Thor: Love and Thunder', and hailed it his "craziest film".

The 46-year-old filmmaker insisted the film "shouldn’t make sense".

He explained: "I’ve done some crazy s*** in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done."

The acclaimed movie-maker - whose previous credits include also include 'Jojo Rabbit' - admitted that, in a lot of ways, the film isn't very logical.

He reflected: "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense.

"It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this."